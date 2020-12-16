The All Progressive Congress APC has inaugurated Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as caretaker chairman and others to man the affairs of the party in caretaker capacity.

The state legal adviser of the party who swore the council in urged them to take their responsibility serious and work for the growth of the party and enjoined the exco to work hard to ensure that the unity of the party members is not taken for granted.

Speaking shortly after been sworn in, the state caretaker Chairman Alhaji Tukur El-Sudi recalled that the whole structure of the party was dissolved across the country recently and that has necessitated the need for the caretaker committee to steer the affairs of the party pending the election of new executives.

“It is time for us to work together. We are growing stronger that is why even governors from other political parties are dumping their parties to join the APC. It is impressive that the president, in line with his oath of office, embraces all people irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Let me assure you that we would set aside personal interests and work together to make sure that the party continues to grow stronger across the country and especially in Taraba State. We have a huge task ahead of us. However, with unity of purpose and determination, we would achieve our goals.

“I urge all of you to see one another as partners in progress and to work collaboratively and assiduously to achieve the the goals for which we are hereby inaugurated” he said.

He further mandated the local government Chairmen to proceed to inaugurate the ward executives in their respective local governments.