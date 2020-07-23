Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, inaugurated its Campaign Council, with Major-General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), as its Director-General.

A former deputy governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Imasuen is Deputy Director-General, while a former deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, is Secretary of the Campaign Council.

Inaugrating the Council in Benin City, Acting State Chairman of the APC, Col. David Imuse (rtd), urged the people of the state to ask governor Godwin Obaseki how much allocation he received from the Federation Account in the last four years and how he spent the money.

In his acceptance speech, Gen. Esekhaigbe, thanked the party for making him “the Isaiah of our time because God asked who will go for us and Isaiah stepped out and said send me Lord, I will go”, adding that it is in that spirit he accepted to prosecute the campaign to its logical conclusion.

“Our mission is very clear and definitive to reclaim Osadebey Avenue and God is telling Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governor of Edo State come November 12, 2020.

“There is going to be paradigm shift in this campaign; we are not going to base our issues on insults and provocative words because when they go low, we are going to go very high.

“In this vein, we have a candidate who has a track record of what it takes to govern a state because he has passed through the tutelage of governance and there is nothing except for God to anoint him to do it himself this time. “

In his speech, the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu‎ said anybody who has gone through the list of members of the Campaign Council will attest that the first eleven in the Edo State’s political class has been assembled together.

“We are talking of men and women who have distinguished themselves in their various fields; we are talking of people who have won elections before, people who have held office before, people who Edo people know to come together to support one person and to also be part of his campaign team, speaks volume of the persons that have been chosen.