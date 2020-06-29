The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a Caretaker and an Extraordinary Convention Committee that would organise and spearhead the election of the new leadership of the party.

The inauguration, which took place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, was Presided over by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Male Buni, who is the Chairman of the committee.

The inauguration event had in attendance Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Chairman North Central Governors’ Forum, and North Central APC chairman, among others.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered on the 13-member committee by the Legal Director of the APC, Barrister Dare Oketade.

In his inaugural speech, the Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, stressed that the trust and confidence reposed in them by the majority of the people, who voted massively for the party, must not be jeopardised.

Governor Buni said that the internal crises that have engulfed the party of recent are nothing new stressing that the committee will immediately commence truce negotiation between the leaders and members of the party.

‘What happened to us, as a Party, in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political party such as the APC. Internal disagreements are common in all political parties, and ours is not an exception,’ he said.

He urged party members who are aggrieved to abide by the appeal of their leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) by withdrawing all cases instituted in the courts.

The governor, while thanking all stakeholders and members of the party for their belief, respect and trust in the president and the decision of NEC, urged them to give his committee the needed support in order to reconcile and settle all differences amongst the aggrieved members and chart the way forward.

He said, being a party of people of integrity, the committee will, in the next few days, be engaged in carrying out medium and long term development strategies to deepen their internal organization and support as well as their chances of electoral successes in all forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the outgoing acting National Chairman, Victor Gaidom, has handed over the

affairs of the party to the newly inaugurated committee and assured that the calibre of persons selected and appointed to serve in the extraordinary convention committee will work towards repositioning their great party as well as having a successful convention.

The committee comprises of Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman, Isiaka Oyebola (SW), Ken Nnamani (SE), Stella Okorete (Women Rep), Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State (NC).

Others are Dr James Lalu (physically challenged), Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep), Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – House of Reps), David Leon (SS), Abba Ari (NW), Prof. Tahir Mamman (NE), Ismail Ahmed -(Youth) and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe is the Secretary.