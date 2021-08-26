From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated Digital Transformation Committee, expressing readiness for serious digitization and digital transformation of its operations.

National Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, inaugurated the Committee in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, Governor Buni said that he is convinced that the introduction and improvement of digital intermediaries into the party structure to facilitate internal communication, engage in political decision-making, organize political action, will transform the overall experience of participation of party members.

He further expressed confidence that very soon, the party will be having a paperless operation, adding that all our documents, party registers, permanent membership cards.

“The world had since become a global village and ways have evolved whereby tasks are simplified and made more efficient, be it in private or public concerns. Our party, overtime and particularly under the watch of Buni has demonstrated its commitment, tendency and capacity to finetune its activities and improve the ways and means of engaging the true owners of the party-which are the masses.

“The desire of the leader of our party- President Muhammadu Buhari is to see that this party be energized from bottom-up through more inclusive participation of the masses. Mr. President is convinced that leveraging technology to transform our organization will add value to the overall objective of the formation of this Party, which is to win elections.

“It is also our conviction that the introduction and improvement of digital intermediaries (e.g Software applications, websites, social network services) into the structure of our party, to facilitate internal communication, engage in political decision-making, organize political action, will transform the overall experience of participation for our party members.

“The Composition of the Committee should leave no one in doubt that our party is set for serious digitization and digital transformation of its operations.

“The Chairman of this Committee, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has vast experience in IT operations both within and outside Nigeria. The Secretary, Amb Oji Ngofa is a seasoned party administrator, well experienced. All the members have great credentials which we believe will be collectively harnessed for this great task.

“Very soon, we will be having a paperless organization. All our documents, party registers, permanent membership cards, etc are some of the areas the committee will work on,” he noted.

Responding after the inauguration, the chairman in his remarks, said: “We ought to know that we have been given an unprecedented task. Things are changing and they are changing dramatically. The only way we can survive and thrive today is through technology. Things are changing and digital technology is becoming a source of inspiration for us to do what we do better.

“We can use technology to enhance our processes, services and also to deliver our traditional services more efficiently and transparently. Likewise, we can use technology to bring new things to our party. We can use technology to easily reach young people who are digitally native.

“We can use technology to improve our voter’s membership registration processes. And we can use it to reach out to young people. So, this is a great task. We want to assure the national chairman and the secretary that we will do all that is possible to make sure we transform our party to become a digitally native party,” he said.