From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday inaugurated Local Government Congresses Appeals Committee, charging aggrieved party members to explore the provided window to resolve their grievances.

The ruling party equally reiterated its resolve to enforce discipline and full compliance in accordance with the directives of the National Executive Committee (NEC) regarding suspension of those that took the party to court as enshrined in Article 21D of the party’s Constitution.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, the Buhari House, National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, urged members to explore internal resolution mechanisms.

“Our quest to rebuild and reposition our party had started in earnest with the membership registration exercises, Ward Congresses and the just concluded Local Government Congresses. Of course, with the sheer magnitude of these exercises there may be persons who could feel dissatisfied with the entire process.

“Therefore in line with the Constitution of our party; and the operating guidelines for the LG Congresses, the party had set up this Appeals Committee, so that such persons may approach and ventilate their grievances through this channel.

“Our party members should not forget that this is a family affair, so as you go forth to your various states of assignment, you must ensure that fair-hearing and justice be your guiding principles.

“It is also important to state that the party shall enforce discipline and full compliance with the directives of NEC with regards to those who have taken the party to court as enshrined in Article 21D of the party’s Constitution.

“Recall that the National Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni recently approved the constitution of a National Reconciliation Committee headed by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. The party is grateful for your sacrifices and wishes you journeying mercies to and from your various destinations,” he noted.

Similarly, the ruling party on Wednesday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the October 2 State Congresses.

The statement signed by the party’s scribe revealed that aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase nomination forms for N100,000, while Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000, just as aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000, Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

“The nationwide State Congresses of the APC to elect party executives has been fixed for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021. According to the approved schedule of activities, sale of forms will commence from Wednesday, September 15, to Monday September 27, 2021.

“Screening of aspirants for State executive positions will take place from Wednesday September 19 to Thursday September 30, 2021. Appeals arising from State Congresses is scheduled from October 9 to 16, 2021.

“On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000. Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position. Equally, the party congratulates members on the just concluded LG Congresses and urges those who may have been dissatisfied with the exercise to approach the Appeal Committees that have been detailed to resume sittings in various states.

“The Appeal Committees have been charged to ensure fair hearing as they attend to complaints,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has chided the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over comments concerning the request by President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for fresh foreign borrowing.

APC reminded the opposition party that the borrowings “is for the good of the country as the money is used to develop critical infrastructure that is stimulating economic growth, generating jobs, reducing poverty and improving the general well-being of the citizenry.”

“Unlike in the brazen looting days of the PDP, the borrowings are designed to finance the deficit in the 2021 budget to enable the realisation of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan that touches key sectors such as infrastructure development, boosting healthcare services, strengthening agriculture to deepen food security, more energy generation and continued tackling of the ravaging COVID-19 global pandemic.

“From the forgone, it is abundantly clear that the borrowing is hinged on genuine needs and based on the necessity to strengthen the foundation of the national economy and achieve the desired primary purpose of government of uplifting the living standard of the citizens.

“It was in PDP’s era that loans to fund power generation, purchase arms and ammunition to fight a raging insurgency was misappropriated and diverted to fund PDP activities; and the borrowed money ultimately found its way to the pockets of cronies, friends and family members of administration officials. Nigeria is still servicing a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phoney Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract awarded in August 2010.

“Nigerians should also reflect and recall that the PDP had in its 16 years of misrule pushed the country into a dark ditch of insolvency, and a period in which most state governments could not pay workers salaries, not even the minimum wage, or settle contractors’ bills and cater for patients in hospitals, to name a few.

“In a welcome and commendable change, the Buhari-led adminstration through its economic management skills bailed out states to pay salary backlogs and embarked on large-scale infrastructure development projects that stimulated the economy and exited the era of insolvency and recession caused by the ineptitude of the PDP administation.

“The APC welcomes the continued and multi-partisan cooperation which exists between the executive and legislature on national issues. This will ensure good governance, particularly in the area of economic development. The country and citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries,” the statement signed by the party’s chief scribe read.