By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the screening and the screening appeal committees towards the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled for July.

The event which took place at the state secretariat on Tuesday, had in attendance party chieftains including the state chairman of the party, Tunde Balogun, who expressed delight at the quality of the membership of the two committees who are eminent Nigerians across various sectors.

He admonished them to deliver on their assignments with diligence and integrity to ensure the emergence of credible flag-bearers for the party in the coming elections. He also commended the aspirants for the response to serve at the grassroots as underscored by the total of 250 chairmanship and 800 councillorship aspirants.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Abayomi Durosinmi Etti expressed his delight to be invited to serve and assured of the readiness of his committee to deliver on the assignment.

The chairman of the screening appeal committee, Femi Pedro, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to avail the party of his experience and assured on the execution of their duties.

Other members of the Screening committee are Mr. Babatunde Ogala-vice chairman, Adetoun Adediran-secretary, Prof. Adeniyi Harrisson and Oyinlomo Danmole. Members of the Screening Appeal Committee are Fola Sade Bakare, secretary, Sejoro James, Rasaq Balogun and Dele Oloke.