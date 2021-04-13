All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) will, on Thursday, inaugurate its registration appeals’ committee.

In a statement by the National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, the party said the 18-man committee will be chaired by Farouk Adamu, while Victor Giadom will serve as the secretary.

“Upon the resolution of the caretaker committee at its 9th meeting of April 9, the CECPC National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of APC registration appeals’ committee.

“As a responsible organisation, the party is not oblivious of the fact that with the sheer magnitude and scope of the nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise which captured unprecedented numbers of our party faithful, it is expected that there may have been few isolated cases or pockets of glitches, despite the huge successes recorded.

“Therefore, in line with the guidelines and template for the exercise, the appeals committee shall sit across the six geopolitical zones and attend to complaints and dissatisfaction(s) arising from the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise,” the party said.