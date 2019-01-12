Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Head of Women Campaign Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia Federal constituency of Edo State, Mrs. Gladys Omoregie, has promised to mobilise 30,000 voters for the party and its House of Representative candidate, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Mrs. Omoregie said they would ensure victory for Idahosa, to show appreciation for the support he provided for them as Commissioner for Investment.

“We will not let you down. We will go out to campaign for the APC. We will tell our fellow women that Buhari did not steal our money.

“We will explain to the people why they should vote for the APC. Ovia cannot continue to be in the hands of one family. We will join and support you to liberate Ovia,” she assured.

‎Earlier, Mr. Idahosa charged the women to take the APC liberation message to the farms, markets and all parts of Ovia, promising not to take the women’s support for granted.