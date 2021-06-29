From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The information managers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to make recommendations to both the Federal and State Governments to strengthen legislation against media abuse and misinformation.

Also in their recommendations were the need to counter and sustain media attacks on the opposition parties and collaborators within and outside Nigeria.

In the statement signed by the Director-General APC Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mallam Salihu Moh Lukman, the managers also resolved to engage critical media stakeholders and practitioners to have a strong and well-coordinated presence in the media space.

‘Accordingly, the meeting made the following recommendations for consideration/implementation by the APC-led Federal and State Governments,’ he said.

‘Increased commitment towards improving media and public engagement with necessary feedbacks through enhancing the relationship with the populace and incorporating the necessary media plan and strategy to drive each policy and programme.

‘Sustained efforts to plan and implement media engagement strategies and programmes that will be sustainable and resilient to the impacts of media attacks by the opposition and their collaborators within and outside Nigeria, and the misinformation and media abuse associated with it.

‘Strengthened legislation, strategies and action plan with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.

‘Concerted engagement with critical media stakeholders and practitioners to have a strong and well-coordinated presence in the media space by ensuring appropriate synergy between Federal and State Ministries, Agencies and Departments, Local Governments, Development Partners, the Civil Society Partners, and the Private Sector.

‘Strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise government achievements across the board. Agreed to meet quarterly to review progress and also build solidarity amongst managers of information at all levels in APC-led governments under the leadership of the Minister of Information and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina respectively,’ the statement read.

To address the challenge confronting the APC-led government the communiqué raised after the meeting held in Lagos, the information managers resolved that: ‘Increasing engagement with the citizenry is essential to ensure the emotional connection between government officials and the people that will change the existing negative perception and distrust within the shortest time.

‘Effective media and citizens engagement with regular feedbacks is critical to communicating the performance of governments of APC at all levels in terms of presenting the factual and truthful narrative to the people.

‘It is vital to create sustainable synergy amongst all the managers of information to holistically address the problems of falsehood, misinformation and media abuse in every dimension, by considering media plan and strategy as a strategic component of every government programme and projects.

‘All stakeholders should consider the impacts of social media on perception management, particularly as it is currently being used for propagation of falsehood and hatred among Nigerians.

‘Media funding is a major challenge because it is very capital intensive, so APC governments need to look for a balance between the huge funds required for it and the funding for other sectors,’ the communiqué read.

The PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his address recounted many achievements of the APC governments ranging from milestone infrastructural development to unprecedented social investment programmes in Nigeria.

APC National Chairman and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, represented by Barr Ismail Ahmed, member, APC National Caretaker Committee, highlighted APC Strategic Interest and Vision, which underlined the party’s Nigeria commitment to development.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.