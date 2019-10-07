Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) “invectives “ on former president Goodluck Jonathan, at the weekend, was unwarranted and best suited for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, described the attack on Jonathan, as a desperate tactic by the APC and the Presidency to divert public attention from revelation of corruption allegedly involving President Buhari’s close relatives and confidants.

The ruling party had in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, admonished Jonathan not to bother responding to allegations made against him by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, as corruption allegedly “hallmarked” the 16-year rule of the PDP.

However, the opposition party said the Presidency and the APC should not think that distortions on the Jonathan administration will divert attention from the demand for an inquest into corrupt actions allegedly involving the President’s allies.

“The PDP has been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari Presidency.

“Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers.

“The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are allegedly being diverted to private purses.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC had remained silent since revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are involved in the stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated under the Buhari Presidency,” it stated.

The PDP added that in trying to tar the opposition with corruption, the APC forgot that all those who brought a bad name to it are now members of the ruling party.

“More over, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with persons openly indicted for corruption, as ministers and advisers, speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.