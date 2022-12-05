From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC) National Integrity Movement (ANIM) has appointed the Kebbi state and local government executives across the 21 Councils who would be mobilise votes and coordinate campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

They were also expected to mobilise grassroot electorates for the Kebbi state governorship candidate, Nasiru Idris, Kebbi Central Senatorial candidate, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other candidates of the party in the State in the 2023 general elections.

While speaking at the presentation of letter of appointments to the executive members, national coordinator of ANIM, Alhaji Sadiq Fakai explained that, the main objective of the movement is to mobilise votes and support for all APC candidates at the state and national levels.

Fakai who stated major achievements of the ruling party under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, charged them to embark on house to house campaigns across the 225 wards in the 21 LGA of the state to educate people, youths and women on the reason they have to vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

According to him, “Our party candidates have track records and achievements in their services to the State and the nation. You need to enlightened people about them. They should know what our presidential candidate had done in Lagos when he was governor for eight years, let people know about the achievements of Governor Bagudu, the good things he is doing for Kebbi people.

“The resources are there for us to work with, but we need to justify our commitment for the success of our party in coming elections”, he said.

While commending Kebbi State Governor on his track record, Fakai said, his administration has brought industrialization to the state.

According to him, “because of the resilience of Bagudu’s administration, many industries have sprang up in kebbi, his agricultural program has brought fame and wealth to the state.

“You need to equip yourselves with all the great achievements of this party, it’s elected leaders and candidates for you to be able to enlighten people in your communities.

“There is need for APC governments at the state and national levels to continue the good service they are rendering to this state and the nation”, he said.

In her remark, the Deputy women leader of APC in the North- West zone, Hajiya Aisha Magawatta urged women to come out and embrace the APC stressed that, women have a lot to offer to the nation’s development.

“It’s time for you to come out and take the centre space in this campaign. APC must retain power for people to continue to enjoy the dividend of democracy in Kebbi and at the national level”, she said.

Earlier, the former youth leader and SA to Governor Bagudu, Abdul- Rahman Manga charged members of the movement to hard assiduously to ANIM’s project to secure the state and nation for APC and it’s candidates.