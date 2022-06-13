The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Radda, says the party’s members are united.

Radda, who disclosed this while responding to questions from journalists on Sunday in Katsina, said there was cohesion among all party members in the state, including all the other aspirants who contested against him.

“I don’t believe that APC is divided in Katsina State. APC is a cohesive house in the state.

“The election was broadcast live and was described as the best ever conducted in Katsina State.

“It was very transparent, delegates were allowed to cast their ballots and the government as much as possible did not interfere with the election process,“ he said.

Radda said all the contestants were very important and would now have to contribute to the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

He said that he had started consulting them to seek their support and cooperation.

The gubernatorial candidate said all those he had visited had promised to support and cooperate with him to ensure victory for the APC in 2023.

“I think it is a duty for all of them to rally round the party and the government and to contribute their own quota to the success of the party.

“I am ready to carry everyone along, the victory is not mine alone, the victory is for the APC and a victory for democracy, ” he said. (NAN)

