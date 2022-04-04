From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has assured that his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is rock solid in terms of strength and has the performance to show for it.

The governor stated this while speaking at the distribution of empowerment items on Sunday in Gombe. He noted that citizens always appreciate the leadership that cultivates the habit of doing things that directly impact their lives. He said ‘this is the main thrust of the APC administration in Gombe.’

He assured that his administration will continue to accord priority to policies and programs that have a direct bearing on the life of the common man. However, he urged other elected officials and political appointees in the state to also strive in impacting the lives of the electorate.

He charged beneficiaries of the empowerment package that was facilitated by the member representing Gombe South in the State House of Assembly, Mustapha Usman Hassan and other empowerment programs in the state to utilise the items given to them for their social and economic emancipation.

According to him, the time has come for the APC in the state to flaunt its life-changing interventions for everyone to see, calling on the people of the state not to hesitate in returning the favour by staying true to the leadership.

On his part, Mustapha Hassan thanked the governor for what he called a show of leadership which is rubbing off on politicians in the state to contribute their quota to the growth and development of their various communities.

He explained that he initiated the empowerment program to alleviate poverty and improve the well-being of his constituents and that it is in support of Governor Yahaya’s efforts in the state.

Items distributed included 8 cars, 25 motorcycles, 45 sewing machines and cash among others.