From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Mutfwang Campaign Council, Plateau State, Hon Yiljap Abraham, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sinking in confusion ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yiljap, in a press statement on Wednesday in Jos, said that “Plateau citizens cried out in utter consternation at what happened at the Jos stadium on Monday, November 15, never again GOD. This calamity on us is enough, they are sinking, confusing left, right and centre. Classless, shameless…we are counting.

“They stood in stupefaction and their composure was gone as every step of the way was marked by more confusion.”

He noted that the Director General of the Tinubu/Shittima who persuaded the APC to Jos to unveil their presidential candidate was sadly renamed as Solomon Lalong in a shameful and embarrassing manner.

“The APC’s expensive attempt to mock the suffering people of Plateau State in particular, and Nigeria in general was mired in trepidation on Monday partly with Tinubu’s straight-from-the heart prayer: God bless PD…

“GOD BLESS PD…”Tinubu couldn’t help it; couldn’t hold it back.”

Yiljap explained that Plateau youths who saw it all said, finally, Tinubu saw the vision and declared PDP winner of 2023.

“Tinubu who had never been a card‐carrying member of the PDP! But like many other Nigerians, Tinubu’s heart is filled with the good abundance of PDP and he freely advertised the party to his party officials and members.

“But what provided the bigger drama was when APC members threw caution to the wind and engaged the security personnel in a show of violent frustration. They were tired of being lied to. They threw objects freely into the dusty sky. A party supporter desperately kept shouting.” He stated.

Yiljap noted that Chief MKO Abiola passed through the Jos Stadium to become the elected President of Nigeria and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo also came through the facility to become Nigeria’s President and said Bola Tinubu has not received the blessing of the people of Plateau to become the next President as he was roundly rejected.

He said that people have settled for Atiku for President and Caleb Mutfwang for the Governor of Plateau, saying they will continue to be the leading names in uniting the country and providing the leadership that ushers in peace and prosperity for Nigerians.

“Jos has made the clearest statement that it rejects the politics and governance of mediocrity and deception and that this is the time for Nigerians to remain committed to changing their destiny for good at the 2023 polls. Nigeria requires leaders who are builders and not mediocre who are mockers,” he stated.