The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a membership card to the Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasuru Magarya.

The presentation was made by the National Committee on Membership Revalidation Exercise in the state under the leadership of Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir.

The presentation took place on Wednesday at the House of Assembly, Gusau.

Speaking while presenting the card to the speaker, the Committee Chairman, who was represented by a member, Mr Tahir Tahir, said the party was happy with the defection of Gov. Matawall to the APC.

He said that the party had mandated the committee to register all APC members in the state since previous registrations had now been cancelled with the emergence of the governor as the new party leader.

He called on all APC members to ensure they revalidate their membership.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasuru Magarya, said he would mobilise both new and existing members to obtain membership cards.

He said knowing the importance of the exercise, he would do everything possible to ensure that every member is registered.

Magarya said “we are in the party with all sense of commitment and we shall remain so to ensure our victory in the 2023 general elections and beyond.” (NAN)