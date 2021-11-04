The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has issued a one-week ultimatum to Oyo State chapter of the party to resolve their crisis.

It was contained in a statement issued by the APC National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, after the meeting between Oyo stakeholders and the party’s national leadership.

According to the statement; “in the aftermath of the October 30 APC State Congress held in Oyo State, the leadership of the party met with stakeholders from the state chapter on Thursday, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the CECPC National Secretary, listened to all issues and contentions raised by party stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter, particularly on the recently-conducted State Congress.

“The Oyo State APC stakeholders were directed to go back and collectively agree on modalities for the State Congress and report back to the CECPC within one week for the CECPC’s consideration and decision which will be in the overall interest of the party, particularly in the state,” the statement read.