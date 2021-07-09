From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the Timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the House of Representatives by-election for Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The statement issued by the Director Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, revealed that the timetable is contained in a notice issued by the APC Director of Organisation, Professor Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the statement, the ruling party disclosed that while the Expression of Interest form costs N350,000, the nomination form costs N3,500,000, the total amount stood at N3, 850, 000.

It further announced that female aspirants and Physically Challenged aspirants are to pay only 50 per cent of the prescribed fees.

“The party took the measure in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“The schedule of activities start with Notice of Election to the State Chapter the APC on Thursday July 8, 2021 while sales of Forms at the APC National Secretariat will start on Friday July 9 and end on Monday July 12, 2021.

The schedule indicate that the last day for submission of completed Forms

and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat is Monday July 12, 2021 before close of office at 5.00 pm.

“Screening of Aspirants is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 while the publication of claims and objections is fixed for Thursday July 15, 2021.

“Screening Appeals would be conducted on Friday, July 16, 2021 and Primary Election will hold on Sunday July 18, 2021, to be followed by Election Appeal on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

“The Expression of Interest form costs N350,000 and the nomination form costs N3, 500, 000, totaling N3, 850, 000. Female aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay only 50 per cent of the prescribed fees,” the statement read.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.