From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded that it be given the opportunity to produce the next national chairman of APC.

The CPC bloc said each of the other political parties that formed the APC had taken a turn at the national chairman position except CPC, hence their demand to be allowed to produce the next national chairman through its choice candidate, Umar Tanko Al-Makura.

The CPC bloc said it has not been treated fairly in the leadership of APC, even though it played a key role in its formation. It said it would be fair and just for one of its own, Umar Tanko Al-Makura to be allowed as consensus candidate for the position of the national chairman of APC.

National Chairman, APC Support Groups for Al-Makura (NA-CASA), Chukwunonso David Ezedinma, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Friday, made reference to past National Chairmen of the party, notably, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, stating that none came from the CPC bloc.

He said: “Our choice candidate, Senator Al-Makura is a consummate Buharist, right from the days of the defunct CPC. The merger arrangements that produced the APC, was midwifed by Al-Makura, then, the only CPC governor, alongside other leaders, who went into negotiation table with other political parties like the ACN, ANPP and APGA, that gave birth to APC.”

