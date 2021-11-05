From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded that it be given the opportunity to produce the next national chairman of APC.

The CPC bloc referred to that fact that other political parties that formed the APC have taken their turn in the national chairman position except CPC, hence their demand to be allowed to produce the next national chairman through its choice candidate, Umar Tanko Al-Makura.

The CPC bloc said it has not been treated fairly in the leadership of APC which it played key role in its formation, thus stating that it will be fair and just for one it’s own, Umar Tanko Al-Makura to be allowed as consensus candidate for the position of the national chairman of APC.

National Chairman, APC Support Groups for Al-Makura (NA-CASA), Chukwunonso David Ezedinma, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Friday, made reference to past National Chairmen of the party, notably, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomole, stating that none came from the CPC bloc.

He said: “Our choice candidate, Senator Al-Makura is a consummate Buharist right from the days of defunct CPC. The merger arrangements that produced the APC, was midwifed by Al-Makura, then, the only CPC Governor, alongside other leaders, who went into negotiation table with other Political parties like the ACN, ANPP and APGA, that gave birth to APC.

“As one of the founding fathers of APC, Al-Makura no doubt understands the principles upon which the party was found, and has the capacity to effectively manage its affairs.

“Undoubtedly, APC needs someone with experience, network, brinkmanship and pedigree, to navigate the very delicate political climate that currently envelopes the party.

“This is the time for APC to exercise great discretion in the choice of its next leaders, especially the National Chairman, as it prepare to face the challenges of the post- Buhari Presidency.”

He maintained that, for the party to survive and retain the Presidency in 2023, Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa State, is what APC needs to guarantee its future and survival as a strong political party, after President Muhammadu Buhari lives office in 2023.

