Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, of trying to blackmail traditional rulers in the state before the presidency, with fake Abuja land allocation.

But, reacting swiftly, the APC has dispelled the accusation, insisting that the land allocation papers given to traditional rulers in the state, by it’s governorship flag-bearer has no political undertone.

A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary and Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of Benue PDP State Campaign Organisation, 2019, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to Daily Sun, noted that the plot was aimed at forcefully securing the support of the traditional rulers, ahead of the forthcoming polls.

“It has come to the attention of the PDP, in Benue State, that the APC and its governorship candidate in the state for the 2019 elections, Emmanuel Jime, have perfected plans to blackmail first and second class traditional rulers in the state before President Muhammadu Buhari, in order to forcefully secure their support towards the coming polls.

“The plot, it has been revealed, involves claims to be made by Jime, that he has given to the royal fathers land allocations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following which a list of the beneficiaries is to be taken to the president.

Iortyom alleged that Jime planned to send the list of beneficiaries to the presidency and they would, then, be required (by the presidency) to reciprocate the purported gesture of land allocations, by mobilising their subjects in support of APC at the 2019 polls.

The Benue PDP commended the courageous decision of the royal fathers, so far, to distance themselves from any such ‘Greek gift’, if at all it does come, while also reminding them of the vantage position they occupy.

Reacting, State Publicity Secretary of the APC, James Ornguga, said the land allocation paper that the party’s governorship candidate is distributing to traditional rulers was the product of a process he started in 2014, while he was a member of the House of Representatives.

“The land allocation paper, which Barr Jime is currently giving to some traditional rulers in Benue, is a process he started in 2014, while he was in the Green Chamber.

“Recall that as a member of the House of Representatives, he had collected the details of all 23 traditional rulers and forwarded same to the appropriate quarters in Abuja.