Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has kicked against the recent appointments of 32 permanent secretaries in civil service and ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The APC, which described the appointments as lacking in proper procedure, said it is also lopsided and meant to over bloat the state civil service.

The party, in a statement by its Secretary, Alabo Martins, which stated that though the APC is not averse to such appointments, especially if they are in tandem with civil service rules and regulations, regretted that the “appointments are in bad taste just as the motive is clearly political and an effort to put the in-coming government in a bad light by ensuring we are financially strangulated.”

The APC said it is deeply worried over the alleged clandestine indiscriminate employment going on across various MDAs without recourse to due process.

The party, which disclosed that illegal transfers are being made across MDAs, added that some local government areas are more favoured than others in the ongoing exercise.