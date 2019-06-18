Bauchi State Government has suspended inauguration of the Ninth Assembly till June 20, the new Clerk, Umar Gital, said yesterday.

The the inauguration was scheduled to hold yesterday, June 17.

Gital, who issued a statement on the matter, however, did not give any reason for the postponement, but said they regretted all inconveniences caused to members.

In a swift reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) faulted the postponement, and insisted the state government’s action was illegal.

State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Bako Hussaini, said in a statement that the Nigerian Constitution does not empower a state governor to suspend the inauguration after a proclamation.

According to him, the action was undemocratic, null and void.

He added that APC has a clear majority in the Ninth Assembly in the state, with 22 members, as against the ruling PDP with eight members and, as such, “the APC leadership in the state will not fold its arms to allow the ruling party do anything contrary to the constitution of Nigeria.”

The APC scribe, therefore, called on security agencies to advise Governor Bala Mohammed to reinstate the former clerk of the Assembly, who was removed, just a few days to the inauguration.