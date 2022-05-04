From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The road to the 2023 general election in Bauchi State may be rough following reports of alleged destruction of billboards and campaign posters of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Nura Manu Soro.

Soro was a former Commissioner for Finance in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Governor Bala Mohammed but resigned barley three months.

National Chairman of APC Progressives Youth Forum, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, confirmed the destruction of the bill board and campaign posters of Soro in the state capital.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the Correspondents’ chapel secretariat on Wednesday, Ukacha said the development was just one of the increasing attacks on APC members.

Rahama pointed accusing fingers the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“The scenes of destruction of billboards and campaign posters of Nura Manu Soro led by unknown persons stand condemnable and unfortunate,” he stated.

“Soro has constitutional right to contest whatever political seat he may deem fit according to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”

He decried the attacks on APC members and called on the ruling PDP in the state “to call the thugs and their sponsors to order”

He reiterated that the attacks on their members must be addressed ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The clampdown on the APC in the state should not continue to happen as the re occurrence will pitch the parties and politicians against each other and deny the state any meaningful opposition,” he said.

“The governor as a beneficiary of the opposition must protect Bauchi long ancestral heritage where power and money does not win elections for aspirants”

Rahama disclosed that he has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, over the attacks on their members.

He also called on the state governor Bala Mohammed to urgently addressing the problem before it gets out of hand.

Efforts to get a response from PDP officials failed at the time of this report.