From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking the political will to tackle the myriad of socio-political and economic challenges of the nation.

He also accused the ruling party of lacking in ideas on how to bring to an end to the intractable insecurity that has been ravaging the country over the last six years it has been at the helm of the country’s affairs.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to look towards the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 as a better alternative, stressing that the party possesses the political will to revive and revamp the country’s backwardness.

Anyanwu maintained that if President Muhammadu Buhari’s led APC administration has been unable to tackle insecurity resulting in continuing killings of innocent citizens across the country coupled with the economy being in shambles since the inception of this administration six years ago, it means that the government does not possess the capacity to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of terrorists nor has the capacity to rescue the people from the economic quagmire and hardship they are facing.

Anyanwu who represented Imo East (Owerri Zone) in the 8th National Assembly, regretted that despite billions of dollars allocated to security, education, health, agriculture and youth sectors, the country is still wobbling and staggering to survive.

“The problem of Nigeria is caused by the ruling APC and her leaders. Not only that they lack the vision and better programmes to lift the country from her current economic, social and political quagmire, but it is obvious that they cannot perform even if the masses give them more time to improve,” Anyanwu said.

He urged Nigerians to rescue the country by voting APC out of power in 2023, describing the party’s leadership of the country as worse than hell.

