From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking the political will to tackle the myriads of socio-political and economic challenges of the country.

He also accused the ruling party of lacking in ideas on how to bring to an end the intractable insecurity ravaging the country in the last six years of its administration.

He enjoined Nigerians to think towards the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 as a better alternative, stressing that the party possess the political will to revive and revamp the country’s backwardness.

Anyanwu maintained that if President Muhammadu Buhari’s led APC administration has been unable to tackle the insecurity as the killings of innocent citizens across the country has continued unabated and with the economy in the shambles since the inception of this administration six years ago, that it means that the government does not possess the capacity to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of terrorists nor has the capacity rescue the people from the economic quagmire and hardship they are facing.

Anyanwu who represented Imo East (Owerri Zone) in the eighth National Assembly regretted that despite billions of dollars allocated to security, education, health, agriculture and youth sectors, the country is still wobbling and staggering to survive.

According to him, ‘the problem of Nigeria is caused by the ruling APC and her leaders. Not only that they lack the vision and better programmes to lift the country from her current economic, social and political quagmire, but it is obvious that they cannot perform even if the masses give them more time to improve.’

Anyanwu urged Nigerians to rescue the country by voting APC out of power in 2023, describing their leadership in the last seven years as worse than hell.

