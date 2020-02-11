The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the death of lawmaker representing Plateau South senatorial district, Ignatius Longjan.

In a statement Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, it described Longjan as a grassroots politician and progressive federal lawmaker who advocated for a smooth working relationship between the executive and legislature.

“APC is deeply saddened by the death of our party’s federal lawmaker representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has also commiserated with the family ofthe senator who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday after a brief illness.

He also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the loss of the senator who represented Plateau South Senatorial District until his death.

In a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, the senate president acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Longjan both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.

While he prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss, Mr. Lawan, said the Senate will miss the lawmaker who was Vice Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Tourism.

In a similar message, the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, expressed shock over the death of Mr. Longjan.

Lalong, in a statement by his spokesperson, Makut Macham, described as devastating, the death of the senator.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour, who, in all his affairs, always put the interests of Plateau State first. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,” he said.

The governor recalled how the former deputy governor served Plateau State “steadfastly and loyally from 2011 to 2015, and also played a significant role in ensuring political stability in the state all through the period of various security challenges that the state passed through.”

Speaking in the same vein, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said the late lawmaker lived a productive life, represented the people of Plateau South Senatorial District with unalloyed faithfulness, was a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a patriotic citizen.

In a statement by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, Mr. Omo-Agege expressed regret that his death was coming so soon after the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented Imo North Senatorial District.

He commiserated with members of Mr. Longjan’s family and the people of Plateau South Senatorial District over the transition of “a highly experienced and very patriotic citizen.”

On his part, Kaduna senator, Uba Sani, mourned his colleague whom he described as a patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to national development cannot be ignored.

Mr Sani, on his official twitter handle, extended his deepest and sincerest condolences to the late lawmaker’s family, the Senate, APC, Plateau State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is even as he prayed that God gives his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.