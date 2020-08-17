Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Nuel Elehinle has lauded the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu for his initiative at setting up the Western Nigeria Security Outfit codenamed “Operation Amotekun”.

He said the new security outfit has helped in preventing crime in the state and the South West region at large.

He commended Governor Akeredolu for standing by the side of the masses despite the forces against the establishment of the security outfit.

Elehinle described Akeredolu as a courageous man who acted in a way that the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo would have acted in the interest of the Yoruba race.

He said the sterling performances of Governor Akeredolu and the courage he has exhibited in leading the people are some of the reasons the Governor will be re-elected for a second term in Office.

He said the performances of the Governor in the last three and half years led to his endorsement by different categories of people in the state.

The APC leader admonished the corps officers to live above board while assuring them of the cooperation and support of the people across the state.