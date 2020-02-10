Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali, has appealed to politicians in the state to shun politics of blackmail with the intent to tarnishing the image of their opponents.

Ali, made the remarks in a statement issued at the weekend.

He said a situation whereby politicians in the state take delight in setting up their opponents in order to destroy their image is appalling and despicable.

“Politics is supposed to be a clean game even though we say everything is fair in politics as in war but we must exhibit respect for the dignity of person while politicking even if he or she is our political opponent.