From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, has been called upon by prominent and critical stakeholders of the party in Akwa Ibom State to contest the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the state.

Rising from a meeting of prominent leaders of the state in Uyo, the state capital, the decision to endorse Akpanudoedehe was contained in a communique issued and made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

The stakeholders, in the communique signed by over 40 elder statesmen from the state, described Akpanudoedehe as the candidate with the capacity to win election for APC in 2023.

According to the communique, while Don Etiebet moved the motion for stakeholders to summon Akpanudoedehe to join the governorship race, Samuel Akpan, a former governorship candidate in 2015 and political adviser in the state, seconded the motion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The stakeholders also extolled Akpanudoedehe’s virtues, including his sound educational qualification and knowledge of the political environment, enviable track records in public service, political party administration, vast experience in business, local government administration and exposure to national politics as a minister.

They also claimed that his love for humanity and service to the people, relentless energy to mobilise the people, as well as his “capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potential that can win the election for the party in Akwa Ibom State.

“After exhaustive deliberation, the motion was overwhelmingly passed with a notation for the resolution taken by a credible collection of Akwa Ibom APC stakeholders to be conveyed to the senator,” the stakeholders said in the communique.