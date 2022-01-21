From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have described the former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, as the best National Chairmanship aspirant to lead the ruling party.

The leaders equally assured members of the party that he would respect and uphold party constitution and organs if elected the National Chairman during the forthcoming National Convention.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Friday, the ruling party leaders claimed that six qualities stood the Minister of Intergovernmental affairs out of other aspirants for the vacant position.

Thry further declared that based on his experience, capability, integrity and support among all interests, he currently stood tall among all other aspirants.

The leaders include former National Publicity Secretary of National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Chief Simone Shango, former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Barr. Sam Ode, governorship aspirant, Chief Ray Murphy, Publisher, Summit Newspapers, Chief Terlumun Akputu, a governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Shija, former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.

Chairman Contact Committee and Media group for Senator Akume Campaign Organisation, Chief Simon Shango, who led other prominent APC leaders and media personalities, said if elected the minister will work towards ensuring that APC becomes a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.

“If elected APC National Chairman, Senator Akume will be committed to upholding the Constitution of Nigeria and the Constitution of our great party the APC. To this end, he will respect the powers and responsibilities of all organs and officers of the party, which is necessary to entrench internal democracy and party discipline.

“All the party organs, officers and stakeholders need to work in harmony to consolidate our position as the dominant and ruling party in Nigeria. Senator Akume’s vision is an APC which will be a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that; “Senator Akume has done a lot for our great party APC right from the time of the merger. Also, he is not a businessman as he consistently sets his mind towards service to the good people of Nigeria. “Thus we call on our teeming supporters across the country to remain calm as nothing good conies easy.

“In relative terms and by all accounts including the views of many APC stakeholders and generality of Nigerians, Senator Akume is clearly the best aspirant for the job. Consequently, such press attacks are not surprising but would not dampen but augment the support of key stakeholders and Nigerians in general.”

The media team also assured that Akume will encourage women in general to strive to occupy significant portions of the political and governance spaces.

Other six points agenda, according to the media team, include; “To bolster confidence in APC, Senator Akume will hold periodic Town Hall Interactive Sessions around the country and convey feedback to the APC Governments at all levels.

“Also, he will promote and participate in a robust social media communication scheme to feel the pulse of Nigerians, especially the youths and encourage the respective APC governments to appropriately act on key issues raised. Senator Akume will passionately see to the faithful implementation of APC’s Manifesto.

“The calm, focused and foresighted, Distinguished Senator George Akume will bring his extensive experience and competences to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC’s myriad problems.

“Senator Akume is well placed to achieve these goals, having been two-term elected Governor of Benue State, three-term (12 years) Senator including as Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senate Minority Leader, and currently, Minister of the Federal Republic, among others.

“He will deploy his PR skills to effectively engage and collaborate with all shades of stakeholders to achieve sustainable reconciliation and peace by being firm but fair to all.

“He will devise credible ways and means to create space for youths and encourage them to participate meaningfully in the political arena both in terms of elective and appointive offices at the Federal, State and Local Government levels,” they noted.