Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Uche Secondus has said that revelations from the various probes in the National Assembly indicate that officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are allegedly in a scramble for the country’s resources.

Secondus, who stated this at a press briefing, at the PDP national secretariat , Wadata Plaza in Abuja, yesterday, said the country is allegedly on a free fall and as such government officials are desperate to grab whatever they can.

He stated that recent revelations about alleged financial malfeasance at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has brought to the fore the disposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to the war against corruption.

The PDP chairman added that apart from alleged corruption cases involving top government officials, the pervasive insecurity in the country is another pointer that there is allegedly the absence of a government in the country.

He noted that “what the Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the world that there is no executive arm of government in place.”

Consequently, Secondus charged President Buhari to do what is required of an elder statesman by resigning from office immediately, so as to save the country.

According to him ,” what we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance, President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this, throw in the towel and save the country from ruins.”

The PDP chairman further stated that “the free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying and there has been a scramble for what one can get out of it before the final demise.

“It’s very disheartening that as the looting and the re-looting of the nation’s resources are going on under the watch of the acclaimed anti-corruption President, no serious reactions is coming from government that prides itself to be fighting corruption.

“We are aware that after the massive fraud exposition involving critical members of the administration, subtle moves are on behind the scene to free culprits and save the face of the government at the expense of the nation. This has been the case since this administration came in 2015 disguising as an anti- corruption regime while in reality looting the country dry.

“After their double speak on fuel subsidy and prizing, they have recorded the highest amount of subsidy in the petroleum sector while running the show in utmost secrecy with the President presiding as both the President and the Petroleum Minister.

“As we speak, the big corruption cover up is on-going in critical sectors, the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, the Maritime Sector, the Customs, the Federal inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Nigeria Social Insurance a Trust Fund, NSITF, North East Development Commission, NNPC crude Oil sale to China”.