From Tony Osauo, Benin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, late Thursday evening, announced that it has zoned the House of Representatives seat to the North Constituency of the local government ahead of the party primary election.

The leaders took the decision during a caucus meeting of the party of the local government led by Sen. Domingo Obende.

The decision may foreclose the fourth term ambition of the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Akoko-Edo in in the Green Chamber, Peter Apatason, who is from Akoko-Edo Constituency II as well as nail the ambition of the former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, who recently declared to contest for the same position.

In a communiqué signed by the LGA party Secretary Chris Ekuafeh, which was made available to newsmen, the decision by the leaders to zone the house of representatives position to the North is as a result of the South occupying the position for the past 12 years.

The communique which was copied to the Edo North Senatorial leader of the party, Hon Anselm Agbabi, Leader of the party in the zone, Prince Malik Afegbua, Secretary Edo North Senatorial Caucus of the party, Dr. Tony Aiyejina and State Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), said “By the virtue of Article 12:15 of the All Progressives Congress Constitution (as amended), after exhaustive deliberations on the political issues and happenings in Akoko-Edo Local Government, agreed and resolved as follows:

“The position of the above House of Representatives for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency, having domiciled for 12-years in the South Constituency and in view of the fact that the local government council chairman has remained and will continue to be so for now to remain in the South constituency,

“The leaders resolved and agreed to zone the position of the House of Representatives to the North Constituency and it was so zoned,” Ekuafeh said.

Ekuafeh also called on the National and State working committee of the party to look into the issue of who is the authentic LGA chairman of the party before the party primaries and election, adding that this is needed to ensure harmony in the party.