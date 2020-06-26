Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with the resolution of All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership crisis which has removed distractions to efforts being made to tackle matters of the state.

Bugudu spoke to State House Correspondents after he and his colleagues, new Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Paris a thank you visit to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Thursday’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, announced the dissolution of the National Working Committe (NWC).

Buni’s caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee which has Akpan Udoedehe as secretary of the 13-man team has the core mandate is to organise a national convention within six months.

Bugudu said Buhari has never been one to interfere in the running of the party but will rather focus on actualising the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

According to him, “He (Buhari) is happy that at last we have one less distraction because Mr President is conscious of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and even though he bothers a lot about his party, but what dominate his daily action are economy, security, transparency and the progress of Nigeria. So he’s very happy.”

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the PGF chairman said: “This is a thank you visit to Mr President. I have in the delegation the brand new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi member of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee, representing the North-Central, His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and myself.

“We thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place yesterday. Testimonials, news, commentaries, media from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday (Thursday).

“Equally, to appreciate all the gains that had been made under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership. Our country is more food secured, the economy, though challenged by the Coronavirus pandemic and recovering from the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in similar situation.

“Accountability has increased tremendously, we are hearing of security gains on daily basis in all parts of the country and those are what Mr President campaigned upon and Nigeria has one of the most robust responses to the Coronavirus pandemic, all because of his thoughtful imaginative and patriotic leadership.

“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and to thank him on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for deeming it so fit to include three governors in the committee: the Chairman, governor of Niger State and the governor of Osun State; Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.”

On reports that some party members unhappy with the development were going to court to challenge the NEC’s decision, Bagudu said: “Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency. Even when it was convenient to extend tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing. So Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do.”