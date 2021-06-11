By Bolaji Okunola

Residents of Ifelodun Local Government Community Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos have cried foul over the recent All Progressives Congress local government election primary.

It was gathered that the announcement of fourth placed winner, Femi Okeowo, as candidate drew the ire of party faithful and concerned residents of the area.

Okeowo, who had boasted he is the choice candidate of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was rebutted by the party leaders only for him to be announced the party’s choice.

In response, elder statesman, Kayode Solomon, said the emergence of Okeowo and his deputy, Lateef Ojora, is capable of denting the party image.

“We are disappointed with the shambolic primary in Ifelodun LCDA. How did Lagos State APC arrived at the decision to pick Okeowo as the chairmanship candidate? That’s a man that placed fourth and had fewer votes.

“The party leadership got it totally wrong by adopting 66- -year-old Okeowo and 59-year-old Ojora as chairman and deputy respectively. Truly, we believe in the supremacy of the party, however, we say no to imposition of candidates in Ifelodun LCDA. And it could negatively affect the fortunes of our party,” he said.