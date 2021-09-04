From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, commended leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the peaceful conduct of the local government congress of the party.

Abiodun, who gave this commendation while addressing party faithful at the St. Saviour Anglican Primary, Ikenne, venue of the congress in Ikenne Local Government Area, said the peaceful manner in which the party conducted the exercise was a strong indication that APC remains the party to beat, not only in Ogun but in Nigeria.

He expressed his satisfaction over the consensus approach in electing 27 man executive committee in each of the 20 local government areas in the state, noting the approach would further entrench internal democracy in the party.

Abiodun, while recalling that the recent local government election in the state had been adjudged as the most transparent and fairest, said the building of the party from the bottom would go a long way in making it stronger and prepare it ahead of the general elections come 2023.

The governor, who described the turn out of the party faithful as impressive, thanked APC members for their patience and discipline, which according to him, have further endeared the party to the people.

He equally thanked Wale Ohu-led Local Government Congress Committee for ensuring a rancour free exercise in the state, saying the party would continue to welcome members from other parties.

Abiodun, however, assured that his administration would continue to deliver on the electioneering promises by being inclusive, transparent and equitable.

“As you can see, the turn out here is impressive. Party faithful have conducted themselves in a manner devoid of rancour. We are the party to beat; APC in Ogun will continue to be inclusive and welcome new members from the other parties.

“I want to sincerely thank our members for their patience and discipline, as well as adherence to the party guidelines for the conduct of the local congress. And to this end, I will like to thank the Wale Ohu-led Local Congress Committee from the national headquarters of our party. He and his members have done a Yeoman’s job in ensuring party directives are adhered to.

“And I as the captain of the team in the state, I want to assure you that I will continue to do my best to deliver on my electoral promises”, the governor submitted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.