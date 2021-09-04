From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

All Progressive Congress(APC), Kebbi State chapter has elected its Local Government officers through consensus during the party congress in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

At the Justice Ibrahim Umaru Primary school, the venue of the Birnin Kebbi Local Government Congress, comprises of 15 wards, which was monitored by APC National Congress Committee led by Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and attended by Minister of Justice, and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN), all the delegates and stakeholders adopted consensus to elect their LG officers.

While speaking on their position, Malami explained that all the APC members, stakeholders, generally adopted consensus for their congresses, from the ward to LG, and the state levels.

“I want to commend His Excellency, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his purposeful leadership which has brought all the important politicians in Birnin Kebbi to APC. He is now laying a foundation for peace,development and good leadership in the state.”

He appealed to all the delegates to continue to maintain their peaceful conduct in the forthcoming state congress just as they did during the ward and LG congresses.

In his remark,the APC National monitoring Committee from the headquarters, Mr. Osita Okechukwu who applauded Kebbi state chapter of APC for peaceful conduct of the ward and LG congresses, notes that in all the APC states,only Kebbi state congresses were the most peaceful without crisis.

He also commended the administration of APC, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for being a good leadership in agriculture revolution, and producing sons and daughters of the state for national assignments stressed that Abubakar Chika Malami(SAN) is a good example of illustrious son of the state contributing to the national development.

Earlier, the Personal Assistant to Governor Bagudu,Alhaji Faruk Musa Enabo in his remark at the Congress explained that all the stakeholders generally agreed and signed congresses resolution that from the ward to the state levels,election would be by consensus.

Enabo,however asked all the delegates to confirm whether they had agreed on consensus or not, which they responded with thunderous yes ” we all agreed on consensus “.

While addressing the elected LG officers,Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Fans urged them to be loyal and dedicate to the party and its leaders stressed that their inauguration would be done in due course.

A former Gubernatorial candidate of defunct DPP,Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malam commended Governor Bagudu and the leaders of APC for peaceful conduct of the congresses, stressed that Bagudu has successful brought all important politicians into the party which he said had brought unity and progress in the state.

While speaking on behalf of Elders Forum, Alhaji Sanni Hukuma Zauro, commended all the delegates for their peaceful conduct and Minister of Justice for overseen the successful congresses.

