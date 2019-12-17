Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has lifted the indefinite suspension clamped on Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, former governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The APC NWC had after the presidential and National Assembly elections, descended hard on the five ruling party chieftains, suspending them over what they tagged anti party activities.

However, rising from its weekly NWC meeting, the APC national leadership in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it was in line with efforts to ensure harmonions relationship across the party.

Urging them to endeavour to ensure that they reconcile with their wards, the ruling party leadership said: “The NWC of the APC has lifted the suspension on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

“This is in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

“Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”

Meanwhile, factional chairman of the APC in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua, yesterday, accused the National Chairman of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, of raising a third.

He made the accusation while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Benin on the recent political happenings in the party in the state.

He alleged that there had always been a grand plan by the national chairman to create the impression of leadership crisis within the party.

Ojezua explained that the problems started with the conduct of primaries to elective offices in 2018, adding that in accordance with the resolution passed by the National Executive Committee, the leadership in the state decided their preference for the indirect mode but the national chairman decreed that it must be done by direct primaries.

But in a swift reaction, state Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah, said the call for Oshiomhole’s resignation was laughable because it was coming from members of the Obaseki/Shaibu Solidarity Movement and not APC members.