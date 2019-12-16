Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday lifted the indefinite suspension clamped on the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; former governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, in addition to Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The APC NWC had after the presidential and National Assembly elections, descended hard on the five ruling-party chieftains, suspending them over what they tagged anti-party activities.

However, rising from its weekly NWC meeting, the APC national leadership in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that it was in line with the efforts to ensure a harmonious relationship across the party.

Urging them to endeavour to ensure that they reconcile with their wards, the ruling party leadership said: “The NWC of the APC has lifted the suspension on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

“This is in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

“Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction.

“We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day-to-day running of the party.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party.

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states,” the statement read.