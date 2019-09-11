Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has expressed the fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would die after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari given the injustices going on in the party.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Okorocha said the party was immersed in a leadership crisis that required surgical operation.

Okorocha, who decried the poor treatment he got from the party at the just concluded election, said he was shocked that some persons had decided to reward him with evil despite his investment, commitment and loyalty to the party.

“APC has not treated me well. I got evil reward for my commitment to the course of APC I have never thought of leaving the party. But my only worry is that the APC may disappear with the exit of President Buhari.

At the moment, Buhari seems to be the strongest pillar upon which this party is built, on the basis of his reputation and for the fact that the northern part of the country still remains the major decider in Nigeria politics,” he said.

Okorocha also said he was instrumental to the emergence of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman. He said he almost lost his governorship ticket campaigning for President Buhari in the South East.

“I took the troubles of APC in the South East, and I was about the only candidate that the name Muhammadu Buhari became a bad story for my campaign unlike those from the north. Because anybody that became a governor from the north rode on the name Buhari, but from the South East, Buhari was a minus and I went through this and never betrayed.”

He said the Action Alliance (AA) candidate for the 2019 Imo State governorship election, Uche Nwosu, could rejoin the APC if he is declared winner by the courts.

“It is injustice that took them out of APC, so, if Uche Nwosu wins back his governorship ticket, he will go back to APC, that is his natural home,”said Okorocha.