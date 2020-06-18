Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Imo state, Sen Hope Uzodinma, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only field candidate for the Edo state governorship election but will also win the election.

Governor Uzodinma, who is also the chairman APC primary election committee, however blamed enemies for the current crisis rocking the ruling party, arguing that they are merely envious of the growith of the party.

Speaking while accepting the responsibility assigned his commitee, Governor Uzodinma, described the APC as a party to beat in any part of the country today.

“It is my honour on behalf of my Committee to accept this very rare confidence reposed on us by our great party to go and conduct this process that will produce our guber candidate for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

“I want to thank the Almighty God even when I know that this is coming at a time that our party is greatly challenged by some handiworks of our enemies and those who think the party has grown into national envy. I want to assure the leadership of the party and indeed the entire membership in the country that we will go and do justice to this assignment and we will not disappoint all reasonable expectations.

“I want to remind all of us that APC is the party to beat anywhere in Nigeria. The party is growing from strength to strength on daily basis. The tendency for people to become envious and the process want to create distraction has also become very high but we must rise to the occasion to do just all that will make our party be what the people expect.

Events of the past few days have shown that some people are after us and we must buckle our seat belts. We will face the turbulence but I am confident that our aircraft will get to the destination. We must field a candidate and our party must be ran by those elected to run the party by us. And by the Grace of God, we will win the election in Edo,” he said.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the inauguration on the state of the party, the Imo state governor said: “The purpose of disagreement is to agree. As we trying to disagree in our great party, we are disagreeing to agree. It therefore goes to show that the party is growing from strength to strength.

“All the internal disagreements, the party Constitution is fashioned in a manner that it has provided for ways and means of resolving these disagreements. And this that has just happened a couple of days ago will not be an exception. I think in our usual manner, working with the party leadership, we will resolve all areas of disagreement and we will all be united together and stronger to go into the election in Edo state.

“In their wisdom I have been appointed to chair the committee to conduct the primaries, I have been given the guidelines to drive the exercise. You are aware there is also global pandemic, COVID-19 and there are some local legislation in Edo state, there is a law that does not allow more than 20 people to gather at a place, that is the beauty of direct primary.

“When we get to Edo, we will deploy the necessary manpower to the various polling unit with instruction that will not violate the local legislation that will enable our members not to gather more than 20 people at a place and by so doing, with a segmented apporach, we will conduct a free and fair primary and our party will be happy that we did,” he assured.