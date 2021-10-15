From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the state congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, a chairmanship aspirant, Chief Dennis Otiotio- Odoni has declared that the party is ready to provide viable opposition to the ruling People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in the state.

Otiotio- Odoni speaking in an interview said he would be honoured if party members across the state elect him as the Chairman adding that under him the party would be repositioned to give Bayelans an alternative option to the current maladministration the state is currently experiencing.

The chairmanship aspirant who commended the Minister of State for Petroluem and leader of the party in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva for his leadership style said if elected as the party Chairman he would ensure that credible candidates are fielded in all elections in the state.

”I will ensure that candidates we present for any elective offices are credible, experience, charisma, dynamism trust worthy and competent. We need people who mean business, schooled and exposed and to begin to present viable alternative government to show PDP has done nothing in the state,” he said.

On claims of former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and his loyalists running a faction of the party, Dennis-Otiotio dismissed claims of faction in the party stressing that the only recognised party secretariat is the one at Mbiama/ Yenagoa road.

According to him there are disgruntled elements that have no recognition at the national level of the party but only out to cause unnecessary distractions.

He said when elected he would run an open door policy that would embrace people willing to work for the success of the party.

Meanwhile there are strong indications that the Lokpobiri faction of the party has also concluded plans to hold their state congress at their secretariat at Dimrose junction along the Sanni Abacha expressway.

Already two people, Mr Sunday Frank Okputu from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and Mr Peres Peretu have indicated interest to contest the chairmanship from the Lokpobiri faction.

Okputu in an interview expressed concern over the poor showings of the party in the state due to the leadership and assured that his emergence as state party chairman will bring a breath of fresh air to the party.

“ I am a vision bearer and I will ensure that the stakeholders of the party are properly consulted. We will not allow people stay in Abuja and dictate the activities within the party,” he said.

