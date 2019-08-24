Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has assured party faithful and Nigerians that the ruling party will retain power beyond 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a meeting between the APC Progressive Governors Forum and the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party headquarters, which lasted several hours on Friday, Oshiomhole admitted that he has had challenging periods since assumption of office last year.

The five-man delegation of the PGF, comprising the governors of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Kebbi, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdurazaak, and Yobe deputy governor, Idi Barde Gubana while Niger deputy governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso stormed the meeting at 11.20am and left by 2.20pm.

Addressing the delegation, the former Edo State governor, warned that with the spate of litigations in various courts, it is not yet time to rejoice for victory.

“It is quite a challenging experience for me. I try to compare myself as a governor and now as chairman of a party. Coming in at the eve of primaries and dealing with fall out of the previous congresses and then proceeding to conduct elections. Then conduct primaries and campaigns across the 36 states and the FCT. And, working hard to ensure that we secure as many votes we can for our president as, well as support our states particularly where we didn’t have state governors to ensure that we are able to lend a helping hand.

“And, I am happy to say that at the end of the day even though we lost some states we also gained some states. We gained Kwara, which for us is extremely important. We also gained Gombe state which is also very strategic among others.

“Of course, we have a clear majority in the national assembly. We have more senators elected on our platform. We also have more of House Representatives elected on our platform.

“As it stands there are many cases in court. Until those cases are resolved, we won’t be able to say for sure where we stand. But we believed that a lot of our cases in court have merit. We hope that there will be justice and they are resolved in our favour.

“We also want to congratulate you for having being reelected. Sometimes it is easier to be elected the first time. But, to be reelected implies a huge vote of confidence by the people of your respective states. Looking at things from here I know a lot went into trying to seize the deliberate attempt by the opposition to discredit the good ones.

“Like, we have said during the retreat, we believed our party has made a lot of progress in the three key areas that were reflected in our manifesto. But, there is a lot to be done. I am sure working together at both the executive, state and federal by the special grace of God, we will do better in this second time. As to merit, our party will continue to govern the country post 2023,” he said.

In his own remark, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Bagudu confirmed that some issues were deliberated at the Forum’s meeting on Thursday where it was decided that a delegation be sent to the national chairman.

“We are very proud that we have a President who insisted that we should not sacrifice due process for convenience at a time when it was difficult for many of us to contemplate the party going through national convention and primaries almost at the same time. Mr. President courageously said we have to do it because that is what we promised Nigerians”, he said.