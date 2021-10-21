From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, has boasted that the ruling party will start the clean sweep of the 2023 general elections with a resounding victory in the Anambra State governorship election.

Speaking while inaugurating the party’s State Congress Appeal Committee in Abuja, the party’s chief scribe urged party members to stay united to defeat agents of destruction that vowed to set Nigeria backwards.

He emphasised that having provided the platform to attain various positions, either elected or appointed, all true party men and women must see dissensions within the party as family disputes and eschew the pressure to destroy the platform which helped them in times past.

“You all will agree with me that the process of recalibrating our party into a functional winning machine in 2023, is well on course. With the huge membership strength we have recorded during the last registration and revalidation exercise, there is no doubt that Nigerians still trust us and that we will win all the upcoming elections convincingly, starting from the governorship elections in Anambra, to Osun, Ekiti and to the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians by now have realized that the APC led-government of President Buhari means well for Nigerians and is doing everything possible to deliver infrastructure to Nigerians amidst difficult economic times, globally.

“We must stay united so we can defeat the agents of destruction who have vowed to set Nigeria backwards. Therefore, there is greater need to sustain the trust of our party men and women and indeed all Nigerians.

“In a bid to provide development to our people, this party has afforded many of our party faithfuls, the platform to attain various positions, either elected or appointed, it will still do so for many others going forward. Hence, all true party men and women must see dissensions within the party as family disputes and should not seek to destroy the platform which helped them in times past,” he appealed.

Charging the committee, the party’s chief scribe said: “As a party, we shall ensure that channels of communication are kept open, as in the instant case and as dictated by the constitution of our party. This Appeals Committee is part of the internal mechanisms, so that those who may feel dissatisfied with the States Congresses can approach the Committee and ventilate their grievances through this avenue.

“It is elementary law that he who alleges must prove, so instead of taking issues to the media space, let them put forward their case before this Appeals Committee. I urge you all to ensure that fair hearing and justice be your guiding principles in the task entrusted to you.

“You all were carefully selected based on your proven track record of integrity and capacity to deliver. The party trusts in your ability to bring to bear on this task, your incredible credentials,” he said.

