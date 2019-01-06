Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will sweep the polls in Anambra State in next month’s generals.

Consequently, he has charged all APC candidates in the state not to panic but prepare their victory dance steps after elections as they will all coast home to victory after the contest.

Ngige who spoke at the weekend at Nnobi, Idemili South local government of the state when Hon. Charles Chinwendu Odedo kicked off his House of Representatives campaign, said those who ditched the party for other parties would live to regret it.

Parading all the APC candidates contesting election in Anambra Central Senatorial district, Ngige counselled them to take their campaigns to every nook and cranny of the area like the Jehovah Witness people who go from house to house on evangelism.

Also speaking, Odedo, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, noted that while he was a member of the Green Chamber, he empowered over 4,000 constituents.

He stated that his decision to seek for the position again after some years was borne out of his desire to continue the excellent service to his people and his people’s demand that he came to serve them in that capacity.

Some of the constituents including Mr. Emmanuel Maduekwe and Mrs. Hope Nwandu, noted that Idemili North and South Federal constituency would never get another person like Odedo hence it demand that he returned to the Green Chamber.

According to them, Odedo was not like other politicians, who would abandon their constituents immediately they were voted into power, adding that over 15,000 people benefitted from Odedo during his time at the House of Representatives.

“We are rallying around him to secure victory; God will not allow anyone to deny Odedo the opportunity of taking care of the needy, widows and less privileged in the society again.”

Some of the APC candidates who were at Nnobi for Odedo’s flag off campaign were Chief Sylvester Okonkwo (Anambra Central senatorial), Chief Emma Nweke (Awka North and South federal constituency), Hon Bona Orakwe (Idemili South constituency), Hon Rebecca Udorji (Awka North Constituency) and Hon Kenechukwu Chukwuemeka (Awka South constituency).