From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said despite the dwindling fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, it would take over the zone in 2023.

He noted that the defection of Governor David Umahi and some other political bigwigs into the ruling party was a strong indication that the party would flourish beyond expectations in the zone.

He spoke at Ohatekwe Amagu Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the fifth matriculation ceremony of Blessed Martins International Institute of Science and Technology (BMIIST).

Speaking after he commissioned an ultramodern laboratory and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) complex named after him, he appealed to APC leaders and members in the state to continue to support the party

He commended the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Ogah for all he has been doing to promote the party in the state.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Nnnanna Igbokwe, noted that Chief Ogah has achieved so much despite being a first time member of the House.

He, therefore, appealed to leaders of the party in his constituency and the state at large to support the re-election of Chief Ogah, assuring that he would make greater impact in the House and achieve more for the constituency.

“Chinedu Ogah is one of Mr. Speaker’s most reliable allies in the House .Let me use this opportunity to commend the good people of Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency for producing someone like Chinedu Ogah as their representing. Some of us who knew him before now are not surprised at what he has achieved in the House within the short period he has been there. He is a fine gentleman, astute legislator,seasoned and experienced and one of the strongest backbones of Mr. Speaker in the South East. Mr. Speaker asked me to appeal to you all to continue to support him and ensure his return to the House in 2023 because he is a good material.”

Governor, Chief David Umahi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Sunday Nwangele, said the goverment was happy with the school’s efforts toward advancing the cause of quality education in the state.

He promised to continue to partner with the school and other similar institutions towards promoting quality education in the state.

