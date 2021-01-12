From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has joked that the United States of America and other developed countries will soon learn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) how to conduct a non-rancorous election by the time the ruling party finishes it’s membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Governor Bello, who spoke after the inauguration of Women and Youth sensitization committee, as the Chairman, noted that the exercise will provide opportunities for aggrieved members to rejoin the party.

Although he did not specially mention USA, however, Governor Bello, who was among the political leaders threatened with visa ban, had tactically chided that the APC will soon teach developed nations and “our brothers who have just concluded election but rancorous”, how to win elections.

According to him; “An opportunity has been created that all those that have left the party before and those that are desirous of joining and decamping from other political parties to the APC should exploit the window.

“With the inauguration of this committee, I want to assure that we will move to the field and swing into action. We are going to liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across other party line. “We are going to generate serious awareness, educate the Nigerian people about our great party. We are going to sensitise and mobilise them to triple if not quadruple members of the party. “We did it in Kogi state and we were able to grow the party five times over. We have over 550,000 members of APC in Kogi now. It is not out of place that we win with ease every election in Kogi state. We are going to repeat the same thing for the country. On behalf of every member of this committee, we have taken up the responsibility as a sacrifice and national assignment. “The APC will continue to win every election in this country and by the time, we are done with the new membership registration and revalidation of the existing members, APC will not only be the largest party but we will also call on even the developed nations to come and learn not only from Nigeria but from the APC. “We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded election but rancorous and I won’t mention name. We are going to be an institution of political and politics in Nigeria,” he noted.

On his speculated 2023 ambition, the Kogi governor said: “The task at hand now is to mobilize the women and the youths and the disabled all over Nigeria to come and join the APC.

“Like I said, Mr President has promised the next-generation to get themselves ready for the next leadership and that is what we are practicing here and that is why I have been charged with that responsibility to move and mobilize women and youth and less-privileged into our great party so that tomorrow we can have a voice and determine what this country will become,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said that his Committee is embarking on the critical measure to breathe a new life into the party.