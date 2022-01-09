From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of the House of Representatives, Rev. Francis Waive has said that the 2023 presidential election would be a walk over for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) if vice president Yemi Osinbajo emerged the candidate of the party.

Waive who represents Ughelli/Udu constituency of Delta State insisted that nobody from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can match Osinbajo in 2023.

The lawmaker in a press release, therefore called on Prof. Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of APC.

Waive who is the only APC member of the House from Delta State maintained that the vice president will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.

The deputy chairman of the House Committee on Power as well as chairman of Nigeria Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group, called on APC leaders to do the needful and support Osinbajo if the party is to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said the vice president has displayed all the character traits of a good leader, adding that he has being a trustworthy and loyal deputy to President Muhammedu Buhari.

He pointed out that Prof. Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of this country around, building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

According to him, Nigeria needed a “younger leader like Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi-ethnic and multi-religious dimensions of our country.

“Prof. Osinbajo’s intellectual depth, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history.”

therefore called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof. Osinbajo as president of Nigeria come 2023.