From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Youth Lobby Group has concluded arrangements to host the first-ever youths summit in the state.

The summit is expected to attract over 30, 000 youths drawn from the 196 wards of the state and slated for February 19, 2022.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar on Wednesday on the activities of the group so far, the Chairman of the local organising committee, Oden Ewa, said: “About thrity thousand youths are expected to gather at the U.J. Esuene Stadium for this summit. It’s like a festival of sorts where notable public speakers are going to come to speak and motivate the youths on how to better their lives.

“It’s an opportunity for men and women who had made a giant stride in business and politics to come and speak on some of the good things that governor Ayade has done and still doing.

“We are also going to be inspiring ourselves. We intend to make a strong statement ahead of the 2023 general elections. We will come together and show the world that we are leaders in our own right, are a formidable force and we are ready to put our best forward”, he said.

He said the youths are ready to knock on doors, mobilise, win elections and also administer the state, adding that the youths also want to use the summit to express appreciation to the state governor for appointing youths into political offices and also giving them the opportunity to manage the state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Ranch, Francis Ekpo, said: it’s “youth o clock in the state”.

On his part,Director General of the Cross River State Signage and Advertising Agency , Effiom Effiwatt, said it’s a bold attempt by the youths to showcase themselves.

On her part, DG Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, said youths are very grateful to the governor and his wife, adding that the youths will use the rally to show they are ready to rule the state and take it to greater heights.

