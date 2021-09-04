From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government congresses in Plateau State held peacefully at the weekend across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

It was observed that candidates who contested various positions emerged through a consensus and were affirmed by the delegates who conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.

It was learned that the party officials emerged through consensus in Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Shendam and Bassa Local Government Areas among others.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong commended members of the party in the state for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He described the maturity of the party members as a great asset for the fortunes of the party.

Governor Lalong disclosed this in Shendam, his Local Government Area during the conduct of the exercise at the Shendam Youth Centre where all the officers emerged via consensus.

He said what transpired in Shendam was a good example of political maturity and dialogue where individual interests are harnessed for the common good and the strengthening of the party in the state and nation at large.

He assured the members that their sacrifices and considerations will be rewarded as the party continues to wax stronger, ready to win the forthcoming local government elections.

He charged those elected to do justice, be always available for the people, and never allow individual interests to override the wishes of the people.

Hon Nuru Rangmen Mohammed emerged as Chairman of the APC in Shendam Local Government together with other members.

The National Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 19 Presidential Election, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, said the APC is waxing stronger and will produce another President that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Pasali who is also an Aspirant of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Reps said President Buhari has performed credibly well to enable APC administration to continue after him.

Hon Pasali while Speaking after participating at the APC congress in Jos North LGC of Plateau State described it as the best ever.

‘This is one of the best congresses of the APC, it shows clearly that Jos People are intact for APC and Jos is actually the home of peace.

‘We had one of the best congress very orderly, very organised and we have elected one of the best leadership that will lead APC in Jos North Local Government.

‘The congress also shows clearly that there is no vacancy in 2023 because 2023 is actually for APC, we are going to take it; if you look at the congress, it shows clearly that their unity in the party, there is understanding and corporation in the party and with that the sky will be our limit.

He said Plateau State belongs to APC and another APC governor will also take over from Lalong, there is no vacancy in Plateau state, after Governor Lalong we will still bring another APC governor.

The Plateau State Secretary of the APC, Bashir Sati, who spoke to reporters, said they came with two options but resolved to adopt the Consensus Option.

Aggrieved members of the party are expected to approach the congress appeal committee after the exercise is conducted across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.