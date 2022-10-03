From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) over the weekend lost considerable ground in Bayelsa state its Assistant Legal Adviser, Chief Amakiri Obaze, and Director (Media and Publicity) to the House of Representative campaign team for the Ogbia federal constituency candidate, Chief Ibu Williams, have dumped the party for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Obaze, who announced his defection via a letter to his ward chairman in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Williams who also doubles as the Secretary Obhan Emeyal Council traditional council announced his defection at the Ward Headquarters of the PDP in Emeyal ll and was received by the ward Chairman, Elder Anyama Igobasi and the Local Government Chairman, Anyam Moses.

According to Obaze, he decided to dump the APC for the PDP because of recent developments in APC which do not align with his core principles and values and also to listen to the calls by his supporters to move back to the PDP in view of the numerous achievements that have been recorded in the last few years by the administration of Gov.Diri.

Williams in his defection speech at the Emeyal community explained that said his defection to PDP was due to the dividend of democracy attracted to Ogbia by the present administration of Governor Douye Diri.

He also told the PDP faithfuls at the venue, including the state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ebiye Ogoli, Hon Ebinyo Marvins Turner, PDP House of Representatives Candidate Ogbia federal Constituency, Hon. Eto Okirnya, immediate past PDP Caucus Chairman, Chief Gabriel Michael Ogbara, PDP House of Assembly Ogbia Constituency 3 candidate, Director of Transport Government Staff, Hon Ebiegberi Diri, Hon Ebikeme Diri, Chiefs & elders of Emeyal 2 and Kolo town, that “the present administration of Governor Douye Diri and the PDP reconnected the Ogbia people to the state by completing the collapsed bridge at Elebele community and also allowed the area have a seat at the Federal House of Representatives.”

Turner in his remarks while expressing happiness with the return of Chief Misome and supporters stressed that he has confidence in his capacity to deliver.

In another remark, Prince Alex Lucky Youbougha, Director of Special Duties and Transport, Government House reiterated that Ibu’s return to the PDP family will add more value to the party.

Ogbara, in his remarks to receive the new members into the PDP, promised to engage Chief Mizome Ibu in his campaign team just like every other party member.